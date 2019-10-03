NPC Commences National VASA Survey For Under-5

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) survey to formulate policies for the health sector in relation to maternal and child health in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening of the training of the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) survey in Nasarawa State, the acting chairman of NPC, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted that the survey would provide national and zonal level estimates of the major causes of under-five mortality in Nigeria from 2013 – 2018.

Salu-Hundeyin who was represented by the commissioner representing Enugu State in the Commission, Hon. Ejike Eze said, “This training programme has been carefully designed to sharpen the interview skills of participants who have been carefully selected to participate in the data gathering process.

“It is expected that at the end of the training exercise, trainees will be equipped with the requisite knowledge about the concept of VASA and interview techniques.

“The trainers have undergone rigorous training and will be stepping down the training to the field functionaries.”

According to him, “We can prevent some of these deaths even before a woman becomes pregnant, this is by ensuring that the mother is well nourished before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after child birth.