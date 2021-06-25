President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Advertisements





Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

He was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency between 2007 and 2015.

He was also Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.

“The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure,’’ the statement maintained.

Advertisements