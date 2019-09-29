NEWS
Insurgency: Gov. Fintiri Reviews Allowances Of Vigilante to N45,000 Monthly
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has reviewed up the monthly allowance of vigilantes in Madagali his home council from N40,000 to N45,000 with an immediate effect.
Fintiri said, the gesture is to serve as morale booster for the group involved in the fight the remnants of insurgents in the area.
He stated this in. Gulak, the headquarters of the council on homage to the palace of the District Head, where he reiterated government support to the fight against insurgency.
Fintiri further noted that, granting autonomy to 21 LGAs as well as free and compulsory education from primary to secondary schools by was aimed to bring people closer to government.
He pointed out that, government and International donor agencies will commence rehabilitation and reconstruction LGAs ravaged by activities of insurgents.
The district head of Gulak, Alhaji Bello Sumda lauded the gesture, saying it will go a long way to boost the morale of the vigilante to be more committed in fighting against insurgency.
The monarch urged Gov. Fintiri to fear Allah and do justice to all citizens, irrespective of tribal and religious coloration.
The Governor paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to Madagali Central Primary School which was used to be the hideout to members Boko Haram when they invaded the area.
