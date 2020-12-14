BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS |

Tributes have continued to trickle in for the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited and NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspaper titles, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who passed on last Friday night.

A socio-political group which he was also a founding member, the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF), lamented yesterday that death had robbed it of a dogged and wise counsel.

NCPF said it would miss the good advice and doggedness of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, which he contributed to the growth and development of the forum.

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), of the forum and former FCT minister, General Jeremiah T. Useni (rtd), who stated this when he led members of NCPF on a condolence visit to the residence of the late media mogul in Abuja, noted that Sam Nda-Isaiah gave 100 per cent support to the development of the forum.

Useni said the demise of the serial entrepreneur came as a rude shock to the forum, noting that his death is a very big loss to the organisation which he did everything possible to support.

Explaining that the forum’s delegation led by him was on a condolence visit to the Nda-Isaiah family, Useni pointed out that nobody knows when, how and where death would come, even as he advised the family to take heart.

Useni prayed God to accept the soul of the deceased and be with the family and those he left behind.

“I’m very close to the family. We decided to come and condole with the family. Nobody knows when, how and where death will come. I want the family to take heart and I pray that God will accept him and God will be with the family and those he left behind. Be assured that this Forum will never forget the family,” General Useni said.

Also speaking, a member of the NCPF and former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, noted that the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah has taught him many lessons, adding that people must learn to forgive each other no matter what happens.

Mantu said, “On the day we inaugurated the forum, he played a vital role. He was a good man. We have been discussing on how our region will be relevant in government because we have always been neglected.

“I was so sad because he was not sick to the best of my knowledge. He was lively and always said to me that this time around we are going to show them that we are from the North Central and I would reply that they are yet to know”.

He noted that the late media chief had succeeded where many people have failed, even as he enjoined the management of LEADERSHIP Group Limited to do everything possible to keep the media company alive, adding that the Forum would also help to sustain the newspaper, which is the legacy of the late Nda-Isaiah.

Responding on behalf of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, group managing director of LEADERSHIP Holdings, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, noted that the late Nda-Isaiah had invested time and resources in the organisation even as he promised to maintain the relationship with the forum.

Gombe assured that Nda-Isaiah’s death would not be the end of the relationship between the newspaper and the forum.

He Was A Detribalised Nigerian – Masari

Also, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday expressed sorrow over the death of the late Nda Isaiah, describing him as a destribalised, fearless and patriotic Nigerian.

In a statement issued by his director-general, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari also described the death of the publisher as a huge loss, which will leave a huge vacuum in the nation’s media and political spaces.

Describing the late Nda-Isaiah in superlative terms, the governor said he “added tremendous value” to the media industry and the political space in Nigeria.

He said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah was a goal getter who had the courage of his conviction in whatever he did.

“He never did anything by half measure once he was convinced about its utility to the society.

“He was a trained pharmacist, but had dominated the media space because of his conviction and belief in the capacity of industry to make a better nation of Nigeria.

“His death is without doubt a loss of monumental proportion, which impact will be felt in the country for a long time to come,” he said.

While consoling his immediate family, management and staff the LEADERSHIP Group as well as his political and business associates, the governor urged them to take solace in the fact that the deceased had lived a fulfilled and impactful life worthy of emulation.

He Stood For An Indivisible Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohamed, yesterday described the death of Nda-Isaiah as “a great loss not only to his family and the Nigerian media but also to the organised private sector where he featured prominently.”

Governor Mohammed, in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, described the media mogul as “a bold and highly ambitious person.”

Gidado said, “His Excellency Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, (Kauran Bauchi), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has received with shock, news of the death of his friend and colleague, Mr Sam Nda-Isiah, publisher of leadership Group of Newspapers. Who died on Friday 11th December 2020.

“Late Sam, though a pharmacist by training, his foray into publishing democratiSed both the media ownership and content, in Nigeria.

“Late Nda-Isaiah, fought valiantly for his beliefs, particularly in politics where, as a patriot and nationalist, he stood for an indivisible Nigeria where justice, equity and good conscience were not only preached but practised”.

The governor further said the grief occasioned by his death is bound to be heightened by the fact that he was relatively young.

“However, Nigerians are consoled by the fact, through sheer tenacity, solid vision and irrepressible enterprise, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah left some indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“Governor Bala Mohammed on behalf of his family the Government and people of Bauchi State extend his sincere condolences to the family of late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the staff and management of leadership Group and the Government and people of Niger State who have been thrown into mourning by the death of their illustrious son.

“May the Almighty God grant his family and other Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss”.

It’s A Big Blow To Media Industry – Uzodimma

Also reacting to the demise of the media mogul, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, bemoaned the sudden death which he described as a big blow to the media industry, saying Nigeria has lost one of her best.

Uzodimma’s reaction was contained in a press statement issued by his chief press secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, yesterday.

According to the governor, Nda-Isaiah’s death came at a time when his services were still needed, adding that he will be sorely missed by all.

Uzodimma described the late media mogul as a thoroughbred media professional despite being a Pharmacist by training, saying his passing is a big blow to the media industry.

He prayed God to grant the deceased family, particularly the widow and the immediate family, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the big loss even as called on the LEADERSHIP family to build on his proud legacy of service to nation and humanity.

He Was An Epitome Of Hard Work – FCT Minister

Also, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, expressed sadness over the death of the late Nda-Isaiah.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye and made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday, Bello described the late publisher and politician as an epitome of hard work and patriotism, a bridge-builder and a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria.

“Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah was an epitome of hard work, a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria and a great patriot. Although a pharmacist by training, through hard work and commitment to excellence, he founded the LEADERSHIP Group which has in its stable one of Nigeria’s foremost and most influential newspapers,” he said.

The minister also noted that as a resident of Abuja, whose business concerns were located in the nation’s capital, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah contributed immensely to the development of the FCT.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Bello also prayed that the Almighty will grant his entire family and the LEADERSHIP Group the strength to bear the loss.

He Was Very Supportive – Bogoro

For his part, the executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, described the late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a brother, a friend and a colleague.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Nda-Isaiah’s residence in Abuja yesterday, Bogoro disclosed that the late publisher visited him in his house less than two weeks ago where they discussed issues concerning the country and ways forward.

He noted that the late media chief and politician was very supportive of him in the office, especially on the mandates and intervention activities of TETFund, noting that he promoted TETFund activities.

Bogoro stated: “I had a very special relationship with late Sam Nda-Isaiah, I simply call him a brother, a friend, a colleague all positive context of relationship. Less than two weeks, before his demise, he was in my house, and we spent the longest time we ever spent together talking on important issues concerning the country and the way forward.

“One thing I respects in the man we lost is that if he takes a position on a matter, he stands on it. Nda-Isaiah was very supportive of my person in the office. Very supportive of the mandates and intervention activities at TETFund and I can never forget this. He has been supportive and promoting what we are doing at TETFund. And you can see, I am one of the greatest losers at the demise of Sam Nda-Isaia,” Bogoro added.

He Was Our Friend and Colleague – NPAN

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and other close friends have continued to pay tribute to the late publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The National President of NPAN and Chairman of Trust Media Limited, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, who was at the late Nda-Isaiah’s Abuja residence to condole with the family, expressed shocked over the death of the frontline publisher.

Also, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Secretary General of NPAN and Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, described the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah as a big shock to media proprietors and the media industry.

He said, “We were together with him a few days ago in Lagos state, when the NPAN had its annual general meeting and Sam’s contribution was enormous.

“We have been together for a very long time, so for anybody who is close to Sam to just hear that he has passed on without any warning. It is a very big shock. We are deeply in shock as we speak.

“Life will always continue, like the media industry, but Sam will be solely missed. We will miss him greatly. His contributions were enormous. He will be greatly missed. We pray that God gives his wife and children the strength to bear the loss. It is not going to be easy for them, but God will help them”.

He Was An Exceptional Personality – Muslim Group

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) yesterday described the late Nda-Isaiah as an exceptional personality.

The group in a condolence message by its national coordinator, Alh Ibrahim Abdullahi added that as a media nogul and real professional in pharmacy, the deceased was an exceptional personality in many ways.

Nda- Isaiah, the group noted, was a politician with a difference.

Abdullahi said, “The motto of his newspaper is FOR GOD & COUNTRY. This has a lot of positive meanings as his Newspaper, LEADERSHIP is known to be free from political, religious and ethnic colouration, thereby standing out among its peers which are known for partisanship in certain areas.

“By its qualities, LEADERSHIP established and nurtured by Sam Nda- Isaiah remains unbeatable as a foremost national daily of a difference that promotes unity, peace, stability, development, progress of Nigeria and its people with no trait of partisanship or parochislism whatsoever.

I Have Lost A Compatriot – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr Buba Galadima, lamented yesterday that he had lost a compatriot, friend, colleague, brother and a comrade in the struggle.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Nda-Isaiah in Abuja yesterday, Galadima said he has lost not only a friend, but a brother with whom he disagreed to agree.

He recalled that the late publisher started the struggle to make Muhammadu Buhari President of Nigeria in 2004, adding that there was no sacrifice or deprivation that he did not go through to achieve that dream.

He said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah started the struggle to make Muhammadu Buhari president of Nigeria in 2004 and there was no sacrifice or deprivation that he did not go through, to achieve that dream.

“This is a person that has given all his life, in fact everything he had

to make Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria. Even when things were not going right, for everybody to see, including himself, he still believed that as building blocks that started this up till the finishing stage, we wouldn’t be the people to destroy this house.”

“Sam will die for anything he believed in and there was no way you could change him, if he takes such stand. This is the kind of people we lack in our society and we hope to have more of Sams. His death came to me as a rude shock. We will take solace in the saying that it is Good that gives and it is God that takes. God will give us a replacement for the kind of person we have lost. It is very rare to see such kind people like him.”

APC, PDP Mourn

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday mourned the passage of chairman, LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing it as a big loss to the party, the nation and media industry.

Specifically, the Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party said it received the news with shock and heavy heart.

A statement signed by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, a member of the APC interim committee, noted that the late publisher was one of the party’s presidential aspirants in the 2015 presidential primary that played a remarkable role in the formation of the party and its governance of the country in the last five years.

APC which further described the late Nda-Isaiah as a media icon who set industry standards prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear his demise.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also expressed sadness over the death of the publisher of Leadership newspapers, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the death as a huge loss to the nation and a big blow to the media industry.

The PDP stressed that Nda-Isaiah’s contributions to the development of the media industry in Nigeria will not be forgotten.

Niger State Mourns

Niger state government and prominent people on the state have continue to mourn and pay tribute to Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Niger state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Idris, who issued a statement in Minna, said the state was still in shock over the death of the Kakakin Nupe

He stated that, the state government and the entire citizens of the state will remember him as an astute administrator, a renowned columnist, publisher and tactical politician who dedicated his life for service of the nation.

During his lifetime, he was a renowned columnist and publisher who demonstrated discipline, professional excellence and effective leadership by making Leadership Newspaper a medium to reckon with as far as journalism is concern in Nigeria.”

Also the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has commiserated with Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar over the passing away of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, Kakaki Nupe, Pharmacist, Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Newspaper who died in Abuja after a brief illness.

In his condolence message, the SSG said the Presidential Aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) will be remembered for his unflinching and die-hard disposition to fighting the ills of the society through the pen.

Ahmed Matane stated that the death of Nda-Isaiah was a great shock not only to media community but to the entire country and described the Kakaki Nupe as an amiable and humble person.

He prayed that the good Lord grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the entire family friends, political associates and staff of Leadership Newspaper the courage to bear the irreparable loss.

In the same vein, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Mr Jonathan Tsado Vatsa has described the death of the publisher, Leadership Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda Isaiah as shocking and painfully devastating.

In a condolence to the Nda-Isaiah family, Mr Vatsa described late Pharmacist turned newspaper publisher as a courageous writer, a columnist, an upright man with a great sense of humility, whose enviable lifestyle as an outstanding newspaper mogul is worthy of emulation by the upcoming media practitioners in the country.

The APC chieftain in Niger State observed that though death is a necessary for every soul, the demise of Sam Nda Isaiah came at a time when his inspiring articles on topical national issues are most needed.

Nda-Isaiah Contributed To Nation Building – Deji Of Akure

Also, the Deji of Akure and paramount ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, expressed shock on the sudden death of the founder of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers and the B’aaroyin of Akure Kingdom, Chief Sam Ndah-Isaiah.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, who conferred the title of Aare Baroyin on him in 2018, described his death as a great loss to the people of Akure Kingdom, Niger State and the nation at large.

In a press statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye , the monarch said that his wealth of experience in the pen profession and enormous contributions to nation building will be greatly missed.

“As a titled chief in my domain, I can confirm to you without any iota of doubt that Chief Sam Ndah Isaiah is a detribalised and patriotic Nigerian whose undeniable role had made meaningful impact in the quest for national unity” Oba Aladetoyinbo said.

It’s A Fall of A Patriot, Mass Educator – BCO

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) yesterday said Nigeria has continued to lose patriots, nationalists, and statesmen, the recent being the demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah, a gentleman whose immense contribution to nation building will continue to be remembered as posterity would also be kind to him.

According to a statement by the national coordinator of BCO, Danladi Garba Pasali, Sam was not only a democrat, but also an epitome of real democratic tenets and norms.

He said one could find in the late Sam, the democratic zeal to move every sector of the country to prosperity.

Pasali said he was a mass educator, translating great ideas applying pen and the media, for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said, “The Late Sam was great at creating job opportunities, in many entrepreneurial spheres, as a pharmacist, a publisher and lots of other genuine means.

“We are indeed wholeheartedly, touched by his demise, we are saddened that a great democrat has fallen, at this another trying moment of our nation.

“We pray God to console his immediate family, the pharmaceuticals Council of Nigeria, the Newspapers Publishers in Nigeria, his associates and all Nigerians.

Issa Aremu Urges Media To Sustain Nda-Isaiah’s Legacies

Meanwhile, Nigerian media practitioners have been urged to rededicate themselves to the task of nation building through objective constructive reporting and professionalism as a mark of tribute to the legacy of the late chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth Fidahu prayer for his late wife Hadjia Hamdalat, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu said despite his partisanship and political involvement, the late publisher was “measured and positively committed” to nation building though objective commentaries.

He observed that the editorial comments of LEADERSHIP newspapers under Nda-Isaiah amplified the strengths of Nigeria even as they offered current suggestions to overcome challenges.

Aremu said at the time it was fashionable to make “nation bashing” banal headlines, LEADERSHIP opted for what he called “nation building journalism” as envisaged by the Constitution with emphasis on governance accountability and accurate information dissemination.

The frontline labour leader said the current security and health challenges facing the country called for “solidarity journalism” which he said should not unwittingly glorify the atrocities of few shadowy bandits and criminals but should rally all Nigerians for peace and sustainable development.

Nda-Isaiah Was A Patriotic Nigerian – Shagari

A former deputy governor and former minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, yesterday, described the late chairman of the late Nda-Isaiah as a good man and a patriotic Nigerian.

Shagari who stated this in a tweet recalled how he and the late publisher discussed plans on the establishment of the Newspaper.

“Nda-Isaiah was a good man and a patriotic Nigerian. We were good friends dating back to my time in Federal Ministry of Water Resources. He discussed with me his plans to set up the Leadership Newspaper. In my little way, I helped him to make it a reality. RIP,” he posted on his tweeter handle.

We’ll Miss His Forthrightness, Consistency, Reliability – Ogunshola

The chairman emeritus, Punch Newspapers, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, yesterday ,described the death of founder and chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as shocking adding that his forthrightness, consistency and reliability will greatly be missed.

In a statement he issued, Ogunshola said he was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group at the early age of 58.

“My relationship with him particularly developed and was largely confined to the era when I was the president of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria between 2007 and 2011 and while he was a member of its Governing Council.

“Although he held strong beliefs on practically any matter that one had to dicuss with him and stated them with characteristic vehemence, I found him quite open to alternative arguments when they have merit. He would, with a smile, say, “Chief, That’s true”.

“But what I adwmired most in him was his forthrightness, consistency and reliability as a member of that Council.

“We communicated often and he would call me from some distant part of the world , even when you expected him to be sleeping.

“His early wealth, elevated newspaper platform and high political contacts, especially in the states of the North and his sheer rugged persona emboldened him to say or write whatever he wanted to write or say. I even thought he was older than he was,” Ogunshola said.

“A strong ally and defender of then presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, he once told me that candidate Buhari was, in private group conversations, a witty and humorous man. My heart goes to his wife and children, the boards and staff of Leadership Group and the other companies which he owned or co-owned,” Ogunshola added.