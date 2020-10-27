BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos |

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has called on foreign shipping companies operating at the Lagos ports to waive demurrage charges accrued during the #EndSARS protests that grounded economic activities across the state as well as the nation’s seaports.

A statement signed by the deputy director, public relations of the council, Hajia Rakiya Zubairu, said the executive secretary, NSC, Hassan Bello has initiated discussion with the shipping companies to clear trapped cargoes at various port terminals across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, activities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, Lagos are gradually returning to normal as the state government eased the curfew by pronouncing that residents can move freely between the hours of 6am and 8pm.

“No doubt the activities of the past week caused a lot of disruptions for shippers. Just as it did during the COVID-19 lockdown, Nigerian Shippers Council is working with shipping companies to find ways to ease the hardship occasioned by the disruptions,” the statement said.

It said several discussions are taking place between the leaderships of the council and shipping companies in Nigeria to find ways to accelerate clearing of cargoes from the terminals and collection of same by shippers who were unable to access the ports.

“Both sides are mulling the removal of demurrage charges on cargoes as one of the ways the hardship of shippers can be alleviated. The ES/CEO of NSC will also visit some terminals to progress discussions on the waiver and other issues,” he stressed.