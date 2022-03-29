The congress of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association has extended the tenure of the steering committee put in place to run the affairs of the association as a result of the crisis rocking it for six months.

It also approved the nomination of an audit-firm to scrutinize the bank accounts of the association due to allegations and counter-allegations bordering on financial impropriety in the running of the old students’ group.

The elongation of the tenure of Prof Jeleel Ojuade-led interim committee followed the adoption and ratification of the reports of facts finding committee and committee on constitution review at the congress held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

While Prof Adegboyega Fawole chaired the facts finding committee, Prof Wahab Egbewole led the constitution review committee, which were raised in the wake of the two factional executives that laid claim to the leadership of the association.

The chairman, body of past presidents of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Prof David Durosaro, presided over the congress that had in attendance representatives from various chapters that comprised the association.

Part of the recommendations of the facts finding committee that was ratified at the congress was that none of the factional executives should be allowed to contest in a fresh election that would usher in a new executive for the alumni body.

Fawole, who shed light on the recommendations, said, “When you have two groups fighting over a family affair, there is no way you can resolve it by saying let one continue and let the other step down.

“The easier way, which is best for everybody, is to ask the groups to step aside and let some other people come in. The alumni have thousands of members and all of them are capable of leading this thing.”

