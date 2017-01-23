Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects
FG Committed To Quick Dispensation Of Justice – Mohammed
Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman
Nigerians In UK Condemn PMB’s Death Rumour
Home / News / Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman
Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State

Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman

— Jan 23, 2017 4:29 am | Leave a comment

Pensioners in Kebbi State have agreed to accept the payment of 60 per cent of their entitlements in line with the proposal of the state government.

Alhaji Usman Dan-Gwari, the state chairman, association of pensioners, who spoke to newsmen made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

Dan-Gwari said that his members had just concluded special prayers for divine intervention over delay in the payment of their pensions.

He said that pensioners who had been screened would benefit from the payment, while the subsequent payment would be made for the remaining members after verification.

The chairman said that the decision to reject the payment of the pension in phases initially was sequel to the non-conclusion of the verification.

He urged the state government and its agents to ensure prompt conclusion of the exercise.

Dan-Gwari said that the ministry of Finance has commenced payment to those that have been verified, appealing to those that were yet to be paid to remain calm.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5713

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns