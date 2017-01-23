Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman

Pensioners in Kebbi State have agreed to accept the payment of 60 per cent of their entitlements in line with the proposal of the state government.

Alhaji Usman Dan-Gwari, the state chairman, association of pensioners, who spoke to newsmen made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

Dan-Gwari said that his members had just concluded special prayers for divine intervention over delay in the payment of their pensions.

He said that pensioners who had been screened would benefit from the payment, while the subsequent payment would be made for the remaining members after verification.

The chairman said that the decision to reject the payment of the pension in phases initially was sequel to the non-conclusion of the verification.

He urged the state government and its agents to ensure prompt conclusion of the exercise.

Dan-Gwari said that the ministry of Finance has commenced payment to those that have been verified, appealing to those that were yet to be paid to remain calm.