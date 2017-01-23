$2.1bn Arms Deal Scandal: I Have No Case With EFCC – Ex-MILAD

Former Military Administrator of Kaduna State, and APC chieftain, Brigadier General Lawal Jafaru Isa (retired), served as chairman, sub-committee on security in the transition to the present administration. In this rare interview, he speaks on his alleged involvement in the $2.1bn arms deal saga currently rocking the Office of former National Security Adviser (NSA), describing his travail as handiwork of mischief makers. MUYIWA OYINLOLA met him.

You served as Chairman, Sub-committee on Security during the transition to the government of General Muhammadu Buhari. Then, Boko Haram was a burning issue, which lasted for about six years. Now, what is your take on the success recorded by Nigerian Army over the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East?

Thank you very much. I think in responding to this question, there are certain issues that we have to understand. First and foremost, when the team was put in place, even before then, during the campaign period, there were certain issues the President, the candidate then, campaigned on. There were of course three major things. One of them was the elimination of Boko Haram. Recall that during the campaign, the issue of Boko Haram was at the front burner, it was really a very serious issue. But haven got to office, the President ensured that certain steps were taken. These steps were what translate to the success we’re all seeing now.

The first thing that the President did was to make the issue of insurgency a very serious one. First and foremost, he conducted a tour of the neighboring countries that were also affected by the activities of Boko Haram. One, to thank them for their cooperation. Two, to also pull them closer so that they can be able to cooperate better and also see the issue as a serious matter.

This led to the meeting that was held here in Abuja, which had in attendance presidents of Niger, Chad, representative of the president of Cameroon and even Republic of Benin were there. That is what led to the formation of the Joint Task Force that is in place today. Recall that while the operation was going on, it was a very serious operation for that matter but it was not defined. For anything that has to do with operations in the military, there are certain things that should be considered.

First, what type of operation? The first one is Insurgency, which deals with Internal Security, where the police would be involved. The second one could be the kind of situation we have at hand, which when the police was not able to tackle it the military was called in. That was what happened in 2009. And when the military came in, they are still around now. Another could be the Civil War, which we experienced sometimes ago in this country. And then of course, there is the general war. The general war is between one country and another. What we have at hand now is Insurgency. Here, the enemy is not defined. The enemy could be a friend, you discuss with him in the morning, in the evening he takes his weapon and he shoots you. It could be that difficult. But then the operation was just going on, it was not even christened. What I mean by christening is that you give it a name.

You will recall that the first thing that the president did was to move the headquarters of the Army to Maiduguri. And it’s alternate headquarters was moved to Yola. This is to show the seriousness he attaches to it. When this was done, it had a psychological impact on the military, it made them to know what type of operation they were involved in. And again, there was no name, that was when it was now named ‘Operation Saman lafia dole’. Now, this focuses the mind of the soldiers, those involved in operation to know that this is what they’re actually dealing with. Now, this made them to have a focus, and of course, for them to know they actually have something they’re working on.

I think the second thing was that the president gave them a mission. He now gave them a directive that he would want that operation to end by December 2015, if I’m correct. The president also directed with series of court martial; officers were being accused of running away from enemy fire. That also was put in place. And another thing that the president did was to take into cognizance the fact that in this type operation as you have those who turn away from enemy fire, you also have the courageous ones; soldiers that must have distinguished themselves gallantly. Those also should be identified. I think that was done also, whereby in a particular instance, all troops in an operation were automatically promoted. There were also those given individual recognitions. These were the steps taken.

The issue of command and control. When you have an operation without a name. When you have an operation without control. When you have an operation without adequate welfare for the troops; certainly, the command and control would be weak. And when you have a weak command and control, there is no way the operation could be successful. So in order to address these, troops’ welfare was increased; command structure was improved even as the command headquarters was moved to Maiduguri. And these are part of what made the difference between what was happening before this government came into place and what has been happening since it came on board.

But how do juxtapose this feat by the military with the recent Boko Haram attack at University of Maiduguri and the accidental bombing of some people in the IDPs camp in Northern Borno by the airplane of the Air Force?

In any military operation, even where they have better technology, sometimes you find this thing that is called ‘friendly firing’, engaging friendly target, and that was what happened. It was most unfortunate but I can assure you it was not done on purpose. It was a mistake. And I think I heard the General Officer Commanding commenting on this and the president himself has spoken on this. When you’re facing this type of operation, there’s no way you can make a clean cut.

Concerning the bombing in University of Maiduguri, this kind of thing is normal. You’re engaging an enemy that you don’t know. Somebody you can share coolant with, somebody you can take tea with, and will come back and shoot at you. So, it’s a difficult operation.

Now, what needs to be done here is for the populace to be educated, for them to be part of the peace process, for them to me part of the security process. For them to be able to give timely, valuable and intelligent information to the security forces. This is very important. Once they see anything or any movement that is suspicious, they should not hesitate to report it. And they too have to be careful. Who is next to them? Who do they interact with? I’m happy that the government of Borno State has taken some steps to clear places they feel are congested, clear markets, clear unauthorized motor parks. These are steps they have taken to ensure that targets are not made easy, so that the job of security agents are made easy.

It was recently reported in the media that you have an issue with the EFCC over the purchase of some buildings in Kano. How do you react to this?

This issue is now behind me. What happened was that in January 2016, I was invited by the EFCC over a financial transaction between me and the Office of the former NSA. They wanted to know what took place. And I explained to them. When the insurgency was on, Kano was one of the targets and I think the first attack on Kano was on 20th January, 2012. And after that, the tempo of the attacks on Kano kept on increasing. Of course, it was an area of concern for anyone who was there, and for government especially. What was really happening was that, at every attack, they kill the indigenes and the go away like that, no arrests were made. And this raised a lot of concern.

So, the then NSA now felt that there was a need for him to have what is called a Safe House. A safe house is a security quarters where you have informants that give you information and you also have security operatives working there as well. You have to understand the modus of operation of the enemies. We found one, and the pictures were sent by the Office of the NSA, for purchase. The picture was given to someone to come and check to see if it was okey for them. After the initial deposit, there was no money. Again we gave another deposit. And there was no money again, so, that time lapsed. And when we couldn’t continue, he now had to sell the property.

But the attacks on Kano continued. And because of the concern, the need to have a safe house was necessary to collate information as well as minimize the ferocity of the attacks. To have a better intelligence collation, we felt we should get the accommodation but there was no money. The NSA now decided that once there was money he would be sending the money in tranches so that we would be able to purchase the property. We were doing that but we couldn’t find such property. Two, this kind of purchase is not done directly, it has to be through a third party, because once the cover is blown that it is a security establishment then it is of no use, so it has to be through a third party. And as a Kano indigene myself, I was concerned about the attack. So, I offered to do it without anything coming to me in the arrangement. We were looking for it, we were saving money. But we couldn’t until after the election was won. Even at that, it was agreed that the search should continue because as at that time, insurgency was still on. It was only of recent that we started having these successes.

When I was invited, I told them we were looking for a place. There were documents and receipts on these, and I showed it to them. And they told me I could go, and that was it.

But recently, one of the national dailies published a story; this was over a year after, that gave an impression as if this has just happened. So, I now decided to contact the commission to find out what was happening and they said it was not from them. I also wrote them formally for them to clear me since there was no case for me to answer. They confirmed to me that it was not from them. It must have been from another source which they don’t know. It could be from a third party that may want to malign me. One foreign radio contacted the chairman of the commission on the matter and he told them the story is not from them, that I have no case to answer. And this has been done. I have no issue with the commission. Nothing was found against me.

What was the time frame of the transaction, bearing in mind that it was alleged that the money was taken from the arms deal? And secondly, do you consider this as political?

Well, to answer the first question, it started in September 2012. That was the period we got the first house that met our requirement but because of paucity of fund, we were not able to procure it. Otherwise, it would have been a different story. The house would have been on ground. But like I said, there was no fund.

The issue of the arms deal started in in January 2015. And this money that came, it came in seven times, in trenches; N5 million, N10 million, N20 million, that was all. It was in Naira. And I believe the Arms deal money was in Dollars, right from the Central Bank, from what we heard.

And for whether it was political or not, well …….

Cuts… Before you go into that, how much are we talking about altogether as regards the safe house?

The first house was offered to us at N150 Million and the person that bought it, who is the present owner bought it at that same N150 million. So, there was no cutting corner there. It was just a service that I was rendering. There is no meeting point between the two.

Now, to the second part of the question, as regards wether it was political or not; it’s like it was. When I went to the EFCC and I presented the history of the transaction, I was not detained. But when I came out, the story I got in the media both the social media and the conventional ones was horrifying, linking me to arms deal money. So, I was wondering whether there was a mix up within the commission. I didn’t know what actually happened, I was waiting to know what actually happened but I was told I had no problem, that I should go home. But then, this was what was in the public glare.

But one won’t be wrong to arrive at a political motive.

January this year, some two, three weeks back, one newspaper ran that same story and linked it to the arms deal, this was after the commission had said I had no case. I now had to approach the commission and asked, what is happening? They told me the story was not from them. This story that was published this January and the one that was published last year when the case was on, had similarities. There must be a third party that is trying to smear my image or that is trying to malign me on this issue. And that was why I had to be more serious to ensure that clearance was given to me.

You are known to be very close to President Buhari. Has this case in any way affected your relationship with him. Again, the assistance you tried to render to purchase the house, is it a normal thing somebody of your caliber engages in, a retired General?

Those that usually do this kind of things are retired military personnel. And this is purely humanitarian gesture, because as at the time I volunteered, nobody wanted to have anything to do with Boko Haram. It was dangerous. And when it comes to the security of Nigeria, at any point in time when I’m approached on any matter to make life better, I am always ready to do that. In the first place, that is what took me into the military. I had other choices, and being from Kano, I could have being a businessman, because that is our calling in Kano. But I went into the military.

On wheather it has affected my relationship with the president, certainly not. It has not affected our relationship. The president has known me for about 23 years. I had served as a military administrator in a state where he was residing. And I believe knowing the kind of person he is, he must have known my character; the kind of person I am. I am close to him, and I am sure, like him, I am also a patriotic citizen. If while in office I did not enrich myself I don’t see why that should happen now. Our relationship has been very good. A relationship between a superior and a subordinate. I believe in him, and I believe in his course.

There are complaints in the land that things are not going well and that the president should rejig his cabinet. Do you share this view?

Cabinet reshuffle or not is the prerogative of the president and I’m not in position to make any suggestion on that. He is the one that is actually in charge and he’s in control of the situation. He’s very much aware of what are the challenges that are facing him and how he’s going to tackle them. I think what is important is this: Are we making progress? I think we are. I’m being sincere about this because if you look at where we are today, it’s also important that you compare us with other counties that have similar problems that are confronting us.

The major issue we’re having is the global issue of fall in oil price, which is the main stay of our economy. From what used to be about $140 per barrel to what it is now, about $50 per barrel. This is a huge difference. We’re not the only country in this. There is Saudi Arabia, there is Angola, there is Venezuela, Kuweit, and other countries. Yes, There is a great challenge in the area of economy. Then you ask yourself, for example Saudi Arabi. Saudi Arabia, apart from oil, people also go there for pilgrimage.

I remember that in Saudi Arabia, the first action they took was to relief about 10,000 people of their appointments, there was also a pay cut of about 20 per cent. And I also know that about 350 major contracts were canceled. I also know that over there, jobs that their people were never interested in are now been taken over by them; foreigners are being sent back home.

And I know in Venezuela for instance, you cannot buy commodities unless you go to Columbia. I know today in Venezuela, you cannot go out of the country with $1,000 in your pocket.

There are also other countries. In Angola, you’re aware of what is happening.

Compare what is happening in these countries that I’ve mentioned to what is happening here. Here, nobody has been sent out of job by government because of this. Secondly, no government employee has been given a pay cut because of the situation we find ourselves.

Are you asking me wether it could have been better? Yes, in any situation one finds himself there’s room for improvement and I know that will come. And you will recall what the president said while presenting the budget last year, he said by the time this budget starts rolling we will all smile. I believe in that. And I believe we’re on track, we just need to be a little patient. And as citizens of this country, we also have our role to play. And I believe we’ll play our role to complement what the government is doing so we can get to the promised land.

Finally, when do you see Nigeria getting out of this economic hardship?

Well, I’m not an economist. What I’ve said is that I’m an optimist and mere looking at the budget and what the president said, things will be better than last year’s. I think as an average human being, what you’re looking for is for today to be better than yesterday; and tomorrow to be better than than today. And that is my hope. We’ll get there, it’s a matter of time.