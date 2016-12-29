Fall Of Sambisa: Army Captures 1,240 Boko Haram Fighters

Days after Boko Haram fighters lost Sambisa Forest to Nigerian troops, the Nigerian Army yesterday disclosed that it arrested a total of 1,240 suspected Boko Haram suspects during mop-up operations.

The army also recovered the Qur’an and flag belonging to the leader of the insurgent group, Abubakar Shekau, which was abandoned in the forest.

Similarly, 31 of the fleeing insurgents have surrendered to authorities in neighbouring Niger Republic in the aftermath of the reclamation of the expansive forest by security forces.

LEADERSHIP reports that Sambisa Forest in Nigeria’s North East was the operational headquarters of the Islamist sect.

The Nigerian Army said that it could not arrest all the Boko Haram terrorists during ‘Operation Rescue Finale’ “because some of them used women and children as human shields to escape from Sambisa during its invasion and recovery of the Forest from the terrorists.”

The theatre commander, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole,’ Maj Gen Lucky Irabor who disclosed this yesterday at the Theatre Command Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State, at a press conference, also said that apart from the 1,240 that were arrested during the operation, others were crushed.

He added that the sect’s flag (with Arabic inscription) and a Qur’an reportedly belonging to Shekau were recovered by soldiers.

A breakdown of the arrested suspects as given by the theatre commander showed that they comprised 413 men, 323 women, 251 male children, and 253 female children.

Gen Irabor added that 30 terrorists, comprising 24 men and six women, surrendered to troops of Niger Republic.

The theatre commander, however, explained that the counter-insurgency operation was still ongoing in Sambisa Forest and other parts of the North East in order to ensure the total wipe-out of the remnants of the insurgent group from the entire North East and, by extension, the sub region.

Irabor called on members of the public to be wary of Boko Haram fighters trying to hide away in their localities, adding that credible information should be sent to security agencies towards tracking them down.

He commended the efforts of the media and all the stakeholders in the fight against insurgency in the region and country in general, just as he disclosed that plans had already reached an advanced stage for the construction of roads in the Sambisa Forest in order to turn it into an assembling and training ground for the military.

According to the theatre commander, the military now expects other security agencies to take over the liberated areas and even Sambisa Forest so that residents can return to their various communities.

Meanwhile, the Niger interior minister yesterday revealed that dozens of Boko Haram fighters gave themselves up to authorities in southern Niger, according to Reuters.

Minister Mohamed Bazoum said that 31 young people from Diffa, who were enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender.

According to him, the fighters arrived in the remote desert town of Diffa in groups and are being held by local authorities.

A former Boko Haram combatant told journalists that he was encouraged to surrender to Nigerien authorities in order to get a soft-landing.

“I learned that the first (Boko Haram fighters) who surrendered were not arrested, and I surrendered. We expect a pardon from the government so that we can participate in the development of the country and help us get rid of the trauma,’’ he said.

How NAF Fighter Jets Smoked Out Insurgents In Final Onslaught

The air component of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ has been commended for its intensive and coordinated bombardment of the hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest and other locations, which kept them on the run till their final fall.

Theatre commander, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, Major General Leo Irabor gave this commendation during a press briefing in Maiduguri on the update of troops’ capture and control of the Sambisa Forest.

During his briefing, General Irabor declared that the war had been won following the recapture of the Sambisa Forest by the troops.

In some video clips of the military’s offensive against the terrorists in the expansive forest, the Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet was seen in combat air operation against the terrorists in Sambisa Forest. The intensive bombardments by the NAF fighter jets denied the Boko Haram terrorists any meaningful resistance against the ground troops.

Before the final fall of the terrorists, according to the theatre commander, they were completely smoked out of their hideouts and decimated by the coordinated firepower from both the artillery and NAF fighter jets.

Major General Irabor, who praised the commitment of all the troops involved in the operation, pointed out that the terrorists were in great disarray and had no option but to take to their heels.

According to him, NAF air power forced the surrender of the enemy while the well-equipped army effectively captured and took control of the ground.

He further noted that apart from the terrorists that had been arrested, several others voluntarily surrendered to the troops, adding that all of them are presently undergoing interrogation. He also disclosed that various kinds of weapons were recovered from them.

Gen Irabor noted that the various support efforts of the NAF during the operations, through its air component, were crucial to the final defeat of the terrorists.

He said: “The success of the final onslaught on the Boko Haram terrorists has not come as a surprise, owing to the demonstration of commitment by the leaderships of the Armed Forces whose troops and assets are deeply involved in the operations in the North East.

“Now that Sambisa Forest has been captured; what next? The continued support of the federal government to the Armed Forces is crucial to guarantee the security of our nation.”