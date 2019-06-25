Court Orders Ekiti Monarch To Vacate Stool Years After Installation

The Owa of Odo Ayedun, Oba Ilesanmi Ajibade has been ordered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti to vacate the stool after reigning for ten years on the throne.

The monarch was sacked as the court found the selection process leading to his emergence to be faulty.

The earlier decision of the Ekiti State High Court which nullified the selection and appointment of Oba Ajibade was upheld by the appellate court.

In its unanimous decision on Tuesday, the court held that Ekiti State Government erred in law by cancelling the first selection process and immediately ordered for a fresh one since it has no absolute powers in law to do so.

In a verdict read by Justice E. O Dawodu-Williams, the court validated the first selection process held on November 2, 2009 , which produced Prince Kunle Adeniyi , an assistant director in the state Ministry of Information as Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti.

Justice Dawodu Williams who resolved all the issues formulated for determination in the case against the appellant and in favour of the respondent Prince Adeniyi Adekunle affirmed the lower court judgement on the Obaship tussle.

The Court further held that there was no evidence before the court which showed that the Selection Process that produced the claimant was marred by violence as alleged by the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Mr Obafemi Adewale, who is the counsel to the appellant said they would proceed to Supreme Court to file an appeal against the judgement.

Counsel to the respondent, Claimant , Mr. T. J. Omidoyin, described the judgement as a deserving one.

Oba Ajibade was installed in 2009 compelling Prince Adebiyi to approach the high court in Ikole to nullify the selection process that produced the king and upheld the first one conducted that produced him.