The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said zoning of the 2023 governorship ticket of the state is of no moment, saying what is important is quality leadership.

Emenike spoke at a meeting of party stakeholders which was organised by the national welfare secretary, Barrister F N. Nwosu, in his country home in Obingwa local government area of the state.

He said what the state needs now is a quality leader irrespective of where he or she comes from to move it forward from its present backwardness and underdevelopment.

He lamented that the state is yet to to witness any tangible level of development since 1999 when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has held sway, adding that the time to stop the trend had come.

Emenike, a pro chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, maintained that “in view of the present situation no reasonable voter in the state will be expected to vote for the party unless those who are benefiting from the rot.”

Emenike explained that if entrusted with the leadership of the state in 2023, he would not only bring the anticipated turn around, but would also fasten up the development to close the lost ground within record time.

Similarly, the state chairman of the opposition party, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu noted how the state is in dire need of a liberator to dismantle the era of government of godfatherism and entrench development.

The chairman said fortunately, the people have found the liberator and committed leader in Emenike, who he described as God-sent and urged the members to work towards ensuring his victory in the election.

Earlier in his address, Nwosu underlined the need for the party members to mobilise themselves and others for the ongoing voters’ registration across the various wards in the state as their weapon for change.