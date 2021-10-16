The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has said that fully vaccinated in-bound passengers into Nigeria will not be required to observe the mandatory seven-day self-isolation.

This is part of the reversed COVID-19 guidelines as signed by the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The guidelines also stated that the passengers will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day two of arrival; while persons arriving on “Business” trip or on official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated.

Business trip passengers are also to produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding; and conduct a PCR test on day two of their arrival.

The new guildlines, which come into effect from Monday, October 25, will see travellers arriving in Nigeria “present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding.

“Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days two and seven after arrival.”