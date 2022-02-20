The Enugu State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has pulled out of the 2022 local government elections in the State slated for February 23, 2022 as announced by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), saying it was doubtful of a free, fair and credible exercise.

IPAC also noted that ENSIEC did not, in line with the law, notify it that there was going to be a local government election in the state.

A communique jointly signed by the chairmen of Accord Party, Mr Alor Edwin and Barr Casmir Uchenna Agbo of Labour Party on behalf of the 17 party chairmen out of the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria, during the weekend, said ENSIEC did not publish the list of voters or display voters register in line with the law establishing it.

The communique said that Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has not in line with the law, released names of candidates vying for the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPAC, therefore, resolved never to participate in the said elections, saying that there is no any election going on as there is no evidence of any election preparation ongoing in the state.

The statement reads in part: “That Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has not in line with the law, released names of candidates vying for the said elections.

“That Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has not issued any modalities for the election in less than 4 days to the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That it is on record that ENSIEC has or is using the deregistered political parties in Enugu State for the elections and are denying 17 registered political parties participation except the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

It alleged that the other 17 registered political parties beside the PDP were being denied access to the electoral commission office, documents meant for the election by ENSIEC and thereby occasioned miscarriage of justice.