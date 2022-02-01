In a bid to develop the Nigerian capital market and enhance the economy, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said it is set to grow customer assets in 2022 with its bouquet of investment solutions.

Incorporated in 1992, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has been providing investment services to foreign and domestic portfolio investors comprising global custodians, fund managers, international brokers as well as domestic institutional investors such as corporations, insurance companies, collective investment schemes and mutual funds, for almost two decades.

With a robust marketing campaign themed ‘Invest for More’, Stanbic IBTC urged investors, to reach for their goals by investing broadly and consistently in a wide range of investment options offered by the company.

Speaking on the organisation’s plan for the year, the chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Oladele Sotubo said,: “In 2022, our utmost priority is to champion reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards in all areas of operations and market practice.

“We are ready to improve the assets of all our clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality service delivery.”

Sotubo further added that the organisation boasts experienced professionals dedicated to guiding clients in the areas of efficient asset management and veritable investment plans, amongst others.

To him, at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on investment options to maximise opportunities and minimise risk.

“Our array of products offer returns on funds invested, which help our clients grow their net worth wealth over time. Our goal is to help facilitate the growth of all our clients’ assets.”

The chief executive encouraged individuals to diversify their investments, describing it as a vital part of mitigating risk and improving overall returns in the long term.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has investment solutions ranging from mutual funds which can be accessed with as low as N5,000 to ethical investment vehicles for individuals seeking Shariah compliant investment options to HNIs and corporates seeking long-term infrastructure options and the Ultra High Net Worth individuals seeking private portfolio management.

To ensure that clients have easy access to these solutions, the Company said its digital channels have been further enhanced to ensure that clients can set up new investment accounts and top up their investment accounts with ease.