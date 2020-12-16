By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the coronation and presentation of staff of office to new Hama Bachama, Dr Daniel Shaga Ismaila in Adamawa state.

The coronation of the first class ruler of the Bachama kingdom is slated for next week, December 23 in Numan.

The Organising Committee at a news conference in yola, Wednesday, said the event would be a fulfilling conclusion of the new Hama Bachama’s selection.

After a traditional selection process by Bachama kingmakers, Daniel Ismaila’s appointment as the new Hama Bachama was approved by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in July.

His selection and approval had followed the death of his predecessor, the 28th Hamma Bachama, Honest Stephen, on June 28, 2020.

Chairman of the Daniel Ismaila’s Coronation Committee, Chief Joel Madaki, told newsmen at the NUJ Press Centre in Yola, that “As we prepare for the coronation ceremony of the 29th Hama Bachama, I call on all sons and daughters of Bachama Kingdom, neighbours and well-wishers of the Bwatiye Race to come out enmass to Grace this ceremony.”

The new Hama Bachama who was born on February 23, 1954, is Bwatiye ethnic nationality, with Lamurde town, the traditional headquarters of the Bachama people, as his native home.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Accounting) degree and after working as an accountant and manager in a couple of places, he in 1994 joined the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) from where he retired as Assistant Commander General in charge of Narcotics in 2014 at age 60.

