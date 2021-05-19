Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has called for collaboration between state governors and the federal government to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Ortom spoke yesterday in Makurdi while addressing journalists on arrival from Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he had attended the PeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum meeting.

He said, “We ought to cooperate with the president since power is concentrated at the federal government.

“Even though I am the chief security officer of my state, I can not go beyond my limit because the security agencies are answerable to the federal government. So, it is a matter of cooperating with the federal government as much as we can, and as well provide logistics and funding to the security operatives in our domains within our limited resources.

“Mr President should be able to address security problem. It is no longer a partisan issue as 17 southern governors from PDP, APGA and APC came together to unite against insecurity. The Northern governors had earlier met and agreed that ranching remains the best global practice for animal husbandry. Any state that has enough land can practice open grazing restricting the herdsmen within their state and not allow them cause harm to other states like we see happen.”

Speaking on the PDP governors meeting, Ortom maintained that the meeting focused on issues of security and the economy, adding that the PDP as the major opposition party in the country cannot fold its hands and see the situation continue to degenerate.

“We must make contributions that will add value to the security and economy of this country to see that it bounces back. We also, have the responsibility of providing security for lives and property. So, wedecided to advice Mr President to give attention to the issue of security and economy.”Nigerians are really suffering and even we the leaders are not ncomfortable with what is happening. We need to put aside partisanpolitics and truly address these issues, if we must survive as anation. We also, reaffirmed the earlier decision taken by the Southerngovernors that ranching is the way out.

“These cows we are talking about that are causing a lot of problem forour people are just about 20 million according to statistics whenthere are over 250 million cattle in Brazil and India yet there is noissue between farmers and herders. That is why I always emphasize that the invaders have an agenda to wipe off the people from their lands and take over, and from all indications that is what is happening,” he

said.