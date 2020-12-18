Dignitaries from all walks of life yesterday continued to pour encomiums on the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, during visits to the company’s corporate headquarters in Abuja and in condolence messages over his death late last Friday after a brief illness.

The Chinese government also paid a condolence visit yesterday, saying the late Nda-Isaiah was a strong advocate of China-Nigeria friendship and cooperation.

In a condolence message, Chargé d’ Affaires, Embassy of China in Nigeria, Zhao Yong, expressed sadness over the sudden death of the founder of LEADERSHIP Group, even as he extended deepest sympathies to the family, board members and staff of the media group.

He said, “Mr Sam had been a very good friend of the embassy for years and was known to several ambassadors of China to Nigeria.

“He was a strong advocate of China- Nigeria friendship and cooperation.”

He Stood For Indivisible Nigeria – Etsu Nupe

The Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, also expressed sadness over the death of the media mogul, saying he would be remembered by all.

Abubakar said as a detribalised Nigerian, he successfully mentored many young men and women, irrespective of religious inclinations.

The Etsu Nupe in a letter delivered by the Etan Nupe, Ambassador Solomom Adama Yisa and Dan Masani Raba Nupe, Muhammad Kudu Abubakar said he would be missed for many reasons as he fought valiantly for his beliefs, particularly in politics as he was a patriot and nationalist, and stood for an indivisible Nigeria where justice, equity and good conscience are not only preached but practised.

He said as a serial entrepreneur, visioner, passionate bridge builder and champion of big ideas of which he vigorously canvassed during his lifetime, his death was indeed a national loss of monumental proportion which would take some time to contain with.

The royal father noted: “Mr Nda-Isaiah served God, his community and humanitarian organisations diligently until his death and therefore will be remembered by all and sundry as detribalized Nigerian who successfully mentored many young men and women irrespective of religious inclinations.

“I pray to God Almighty to grant him eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord and the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“I on behalf of myself, my family and the entire people of my domain do condole with the family and the entire community, and share in the grief for this irreparable loss”.

We’ve Lost A Leader, Elder Statesman—Mai Potiskum

The Emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaran Ibn Wuriwa Bauwa I, expressed sadness over the death of Nda-Isaiah, describing him as a courageous leader and elder statesman who focused on national development.

He said his passing away had created a great vacuum of an experienced leader and elder statesman among the family, Niger State and also Nigeria at large.

The Mai Potiskum who had conferred the traditional title of Jakadan Potiskum on the late media chief noted that no word would describe the personality of the late Nda-Isaiah who also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe.

The royal father stated: “Nda Isaiah over the years organized different conferences from the oil and gas sector, agriculture, and manufacturing among others for the growth and development of the nation. His passing away has created a great vacuum of experienced leader and Elder Statesman among the family, Niger State and also Nigeria at large.

“We have lost a courageous person. May his gentle soul rest in peace. May the Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward him with Janahtul Firdausi. May Allah give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

A Quintessential Professional Is Gone – NCPC

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers on the death of the chairman.

Rev Pam in a condolence message yesterday said the country had lost a rare gem, nationalist and quintessential professional.

He prayed that the God grants his family and the entire LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” he added.

His Death A Rude Shock – Sun Trust Bank

Sun Trust Bank Nigeria Limited in its message yesterday described the death of Nda-Isaiah as a rude shock to the board and management of the bank.

A condolence letter signed by the managing director, Halima Buba, said Nda-Isaiah was a valuable customer and an associate.

Buba said Nda-Isaiah was a dependable person to the bank and as such, it was a rude shock to hear of his demise.

“We imagine the feelings of despair and emotionally difficult times the loss brings for the businesses, family, friends, and the nation. Although words cannot express how greatly he would be missed, we strongly admonish you to be strong. We assure you that our prayers and thoughts will always be with you in these challenging times for strength and fortitude to sustain and forge ahead,’’ the letter added.

He Was Mentor, Leader Who Represented Different Things – Dakuku Peterside

The former director-general, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, said the late Sam Nda-Isaiah was a mentor and leader who represented different things to everyone.

Dakuku in his condolence message said, “We were not prepared for this but no one can question God.

“Death is an open secret one cannot do anything about. We pray that his soul rest in peace. He had established this institution and even in the quiet time he understood that he could not be here forever,” he said as he challenged the management and staff to make the institution viable after his demise.

“Sometimes founders don’t fully accomplish the vision. We can now kill the vision or kill it. I pray may his death not be the end of this institution. I plead that we should take this institution to the next level. A few days before he passed on, he inaugurated an economic team for The National Economy newspaper, a LEADERSHIP sister publication and urged the management team to work with unity, stressing that nobody has all the knowledge.”

He Was A Friend To Everyone – Shehu Sani

A former senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, expressed sympathy over the demise of Nda-Isaiah, saying he was a friend to all.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited yesterday in Abuja, Sani described Nda-Isaiah as a brother, noting that he was not a friend or colleague.

Senator Sani noted that some people are not meant to live long into old age.

He said, “Sam is a brother, not a friend or colleague. Their father was the best of the generation of our fathers to die.

“We all have destinies and there is nothing like premature death. Sam has lived an accomplished life. It was difficult to who was his friend or enemy”.

Sani further noted that the publisher led the tendency of offending his friends

by telling them what they don’t want to hear.

“Nigeria failed to exploit his talents and see his best. He urged the staff and the management to uphold and sustain his legacies. He was a friend to everyone. May God be there for all that he left behind,’’ he added.

Build Upon What Sam Stood For—AMAC

The chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Abdullahi Candido, has tasked the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Group to build upon what the late publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, stood for, and keep the spirit alive so that the legacy of Nda-Isaiah will continue to live on.

Speaking during a condolence visit yesterday in Abuja, he said the news of his death came to them as a rude shock as he was not ill prior to his death.

“We are here to condole with the family and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers over the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah. The news came to us as a rude shock. He was not sick prior to now. We are here to ask you to bear the loss and encourage you to be steadfast and build upon what he stood for.

“I knew him as a publisher that touched many lives and gave out to the poor,’’ he said.

His Death Monumental Loss To Journalism, Nation – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a condolence letter described the death of the publisher as a monumental loss to journalism and the nation as a whole.

The letter signed by the director general, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, said he would be deeply missed.

Yaguda said they received the news of his death with profound sadness.

“As a seasoned journalist, administrator and politician, Sam Nda-Isaiah contributed to the growth of journalism in Nigeria and redefined the nation’s political landscape. His death is a monumental loss to journalism and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Nda-Isaiah Was A Chairman, Publisher Par Excellence –BPE

The director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Omoh, described Nda-Isaiah as a chairman/publisher par excellence who made LEADERSHIP Newspapers a point of reference for excellence in the Nigerian media industry.

The director-general who expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss said; “He was known as a man of big ideas, he believed that no task in corporate leadership was unattainable.’’

He noted that he would be sorely missed by all but his good work would remain as a source of inspiration.

He added; “As we pray for the repose of his gentle soul, we also pray that God grants you the entire LEADERSHIP Group family and indeed members of his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Sam Left When Nigeria Needed Him Most– MBF

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said the publisher, Leadership Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, died at a time Nigeria needed his wisdoms and contributions most in moving the country forward.

The national publicity secretary of the forum, Dr Isuwa Dogo, who said the forum sympathized with the immediate family over the loss, noted that it was indeed a difficult time for the family but urged them to take solace in God.

“Although this loss is great and at a difficult time for the family, we urge them to be strong,” the forum said.

Dogo who described Mr Sam as a detribalised Nigerian and lover of Nigeria and Nigerians, said his contributions to the development of Nigeria would be missed greatly.

He condoled with the media industry, saying the loss was irreparable but charged members to see it as an act of God.

He urged Nigerians to emulate Sam and urged them to put Nigeria first in whatever they do, irrespective of their region, ethnicity, religion and political affiliation, just like the deceased did.

He Was A Man Of Great Achievements – NCC

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) also expressed shock and deep sadness over the demise the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group.

NCC in a condolence letter signed by its chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta said, “He was a man with great achievements who as a pharmacist, media mogul, entrepreneur and politician contributed immensely to the field of Journalism in Nigeria.”

He prayed to God to grant the deceased family, particularly the widow and the immediate family, friends, and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the big loss.

His Death A Great Shock – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) described the death of Nda-Isaiah as a great shock, urging the family and staff to find solace in the fact that God gives and takes.

A letter of condolence signed by the director general, NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Mohammed (rtd), said in all situations they should give glory to God for all that happened.

“I wish to present the compliments of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and express our shock and a deep sense of loss on the sad news of the death of our brother, Sam Nda-Isaiah who passed away on December 11, 2020.

“The agency sincerely shares in your loss and grief. We urge you to please find solace in the fact that God giveth and taketh and that in any situation we should give glory to God for all that happened,” he said.

He also prayed that God in his infinite mercy forgives him all his shortcomings and grant him and members of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He Was An Outstanding Member –KADOBA

The Government College Kaduna Old Boys’ Association (KADOBA) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and all members of the association in its message expressed sadness over the death of Nda-Isaiah.

In a condolence letter dated December 16 signed by Comrade Aliyu Dangiwa addressed to the family, the group said; “We write to condole with you on the death of our beloved brother, school mate and friend, late Sam Nda-Isaiah and to express sadness over his demise.

“Our esteemed alma-mater and association are extremely proud of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah as he was indeed one of the outstanding members of the media profession of this era, a vocation which he practiced with remarkable passion and commitment. The association said Nda-Isaiah made significant and indelible contributions to its growth at the state and national levels.

“The executive committee has no doubt that his demise will not only leave a vacuum in the family but his paternal affection and advice will be so well missed at this time that they are most needed.”

Nda-Isaiah Was Passionate About Leadership Change For Nigeria – Chidoka

A former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, also condoled with the family and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, saying the Nda- Isaiah was passionate about a leadership change for a great Nigeria.

Speaking during a condolence visit to LEADERSHIP Newspapers corporate headquarters yesterday in Abuja, he said he expressed disbelieve when he heard about the passing away of Sam.

The former minister described him as a man of big ideas who was worried about a leadership change that would make the country great. Chidoka noted that he believed in the country and was robust in his arguments about the country.

He said, “When I heard that he had passed, I couldn’t imagine it. He believed in the country and was robust in his argument about the country.

“Despite our divergence of opinions which narrowed over time, we began to see the relevance in each other’s points of view, and he believed in competent hands.

“He was a man of big ideas, we owe him the sustenance of those big ideas, it gave him a platform to actualize those big ideas,” Chidoka said.

His Death Has Created Big Vacuum In Media Industry – Olanipekun

The chairman, Paperworld Ventures, Chief Femi Olanipekun, said the death of Sam Nda Isaiah had heated a big vacuum in the Nigerian media industry going by his trail-blazing exploits.

In a condolence letter yesterday in Abuja, he said he received with shock, the sad news of the death.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences. I recollect vividly his passion for LEADERSHIP Newspapers and the media industry when I met him in Lagos a few years back, he will be sorely missed,” he added.